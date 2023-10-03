Abbotsford Police Department and Conservation Officer Service personnel on-scene with bear in grassy median on Highway 1 near Cole Road. (Mike Paddy/Facebook)

Abbotsford Police Department and Conservation Officer Service personnel on-scene with bear in grassy median on Highway 1 near Cole Road. (Mike Paddy/Facebook)

Bear euthanized after being struck by Highway 1 traffic in Abbotsford

Motorists reported seeing bear in grassy median near Whatcom Road in Abbotsford, investigation on

A bear lying in the median on Highway 1 in Abbotsford that caused traffic mayhem Tuesday morning had to be euthanized.

Passing motorists reported seeing a possibly injured black bear lying down in a grassy section of the median before 8 a.m.

Abbotsford Police Department members arrived to find a bear “that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle,” and sustained serious injuries, said Const. Art Stele, media relations officer for Abby PD.

Police received reports of wildlife on Highway 1, east of Whatcom Road at about 7:37 a.m.

“In consultation with the Conservation Officer Service the decision was made to unfortunately dispatch the bear, due to the severity of its injuries,” said Stele.

At 8:42 a.m. highway traffic was cleared and the hazard removed, police said. The factors that lead to the bear being on the highway are still unknown, and Abby police will be collaborating with conservation personnel to determine the root cause.

Bear spotted on highway in Abbotsford causes traffic mayhem on Oct. 3, 2023. (Google Maps)

