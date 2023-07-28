A black bear is creating havoc at French Beach Provincial Park. Officials will close the park until the bear is captured. (Photo by Gary Schroyen)

A black bear is creating havoc at French Beach Provincial Park. Officials will close the park until the bear is captured. (Photo by Gary Schroyen)

Bear rips through tent, breaks into vehicle, closing B.C. campground

Black bear wanders into French Beach Provincial Park campsite west of Sooke

If you plan to picnic or pitch a tent at French Beach, you better put those plans on hold.

B.C. Parks said it closed a park on the southwest shores of Vancouver Island on Wednesday and Thursday due to a food-conditioned bear in the area, and camping reservations have been cancelled through the weekend.

According to reports, the closure of French Beach Provincial Park was sparked around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when a black bear wandered into four campsites, tearing tents and entering a vehicle.

RELATED: Wild Wise expands into West Shore, reminds residents to be bear aware

It is believed a mother and cub are in the area, and two bear traps are on site.

B.C. Conservation said the entire park will be closed until Monday (July 31), while B.C. Conservation officers and B.C.. Parks assess the situation.

B.C. Parks is contacting people with reservations, and the park could open earlier if the bears are captured.

bearsCampingEnvironmentSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Police look for 3 teens seen kicking ‘domesticated’ chicken in Coquitlam
Next story
Driver involved in notorious Hwy 5 illegal passing incident no longer in Canada

Just Posted

Chris Simms, pictured third from the left, during last years Movember event, has recently transitioned from Northern Health to a role in the north Okanagan with the Interior Health Authority. (Black Press Media file photo)
Northern Health leadership changes continue

The Canfor Houston mill has been closed since early spring. (Angelique Houlihan/Houston Today)
Canfor delays decision to replace sawmill in Houston

A map of transportation needs was discussed at a city-held forum about the future requirements in Prince Rupert. (City of Prince Rupert transportation handout photo)
Prince Rupert council approves transit plan, but puts it on hold

The Bella Coola Estuary is part of the Great Bear Rainforest. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Strengthened Great Bear Rainforest co-management efforts introduced