Bear shot and killed, illegally, near Masset

Conservation Officers on Haida Gwaii are asking the public to call in with information

Conservation Officers on Haida Gwaii are investigating a bear that was shot illegally near Masset on Crown land.

“The location of the bear was on Tow Hill road between the Elephant Cage and Eagle Road on the beach side. At this time we are reaching out to the public to help us identify the suspect,” said conservation officer Tony Maestrello, in an email.

The bear was directly across from a hydro pole with a bullet hole in it, just inside the treeline 60 feet from the pavement on the highway.

READ MORE: Two black bears killed out of season

The area is known by some residents as a ‘playground’ for ATVs, and people have been known to use firearms illegally. Over the years, some people have found wildlife, such as raccoons and birds, and even a few dogs that have also been shot.

The Conservation Office is asking if the public has any information please call the RAPP line 1-877-952-7277.

READ MORE: Black bears shot by residents in Old Massett

Haida Gwaii Observer