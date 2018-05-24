Big brew tanks headed for Chilliwack wrapped to look like beer cans

Snap a #beertanks selfie if you see massive tanks en route to Chilliwack

Molson Coors Canada is inviting British Columbians to snap a #beertanks selfie and post it if they happen to spot one of their tanks en route. (Submitted photo)

The marketing reps at Molson-Coors wanted to add some frothy fun into the mix as they co-ordinated the tricky transport of massive beer-brewing tanks to Chilliwack this month.

So they came up with a special hashtag — #beertanks — to lighten the load with a bit of levity.

Two of the larger brewing tanks will be wrapped with a Molson Canadian and Coors Light banner, making it appear from a distance as if two large cans of beer are being shuttled through traffic.

British Columbians are now invited to snap a “#beertanks selfie” and post it if they happen to spot one of the tanks en route, either by water or on land, to the new brewery site under construction in Chilliwack.

“The #beertanks adds some fun to the whole project,” said Ferg Devins, communication strategist supporting Molson-Coors Canada.

About 50 tanks of varying sizes were slated to arrive in Canada this week on a freighter.

Weeknight road closures in Chilliwack are starting May 27 to accommodate the tank transport by road.

The pre-fabricated brewing tanks were to arrive at the Surrey docks, be barged up the Fraser River, and transferred onto flatbed trucks to take them the remaining 12 kilometres to the new brewery site on Kerr Avenue in Chilliwack.

They were slated to start leaving the Surrey docks by barge Thursday, May 24.

“We are very excited to be building two new breweries in Canada, the Fraser Valley brewery in Chilliwack and our new brewery in Longueuil, Quebec,” said Amy Michtich, chief supply officer for Molson-Coors Canada.

That makes for an exciting time for the planning team, in anticipation of the tanks’ arrival.

“It will be an impressive sight to see on water and land,” Michtich said.

