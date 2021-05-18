Birds, boats and blooms are featured in 2021 Harbour Days

Masset Habour Days will be from May 21 to 25 in 2021, in a family-friendly safe environment. A parade in 2018 was a highlight of a previous Harbour Days celebration. (File Photo)

Birds, boats, and blooms will be the feature of this year’s Masset Harbour Days which will be in full flight from May 21 to 25.

The COVID-19 safe activities will include a community-wide scavenger hunt from where the clues are based on several locations around town. Maps will be distributed on the day.

A poetry walk and treasure hunt will entice participants to enjoy the spring weather and have some fun in the outdoors.

Haida Gwaii Recreation will be giving away themed children’s activity bags in a limited number from their table located near the Masset Market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 21.

“We will have some printed copies of the spring edition of the Kids Post, written by kids, for kids, available for pick-up as well,” Shirley Kricheldorf the event organizer, said.

come out to see attractions such as Jessie Bradley Secret Garden, Dixon Entrance Maritime Museum, Delkatla Wildlife Sanctuary, Masset Community Garden, Masset harbour, Canada post, and more, Kricheldorf said.

Activity tables, as well as prize draws, will be fun for everyone who attends, she said. Entry forms are available on www.hgrec.com/massetharbourdays and must be returned to the Village of Masset office by May 28 for a draw for gift card and swag.

K-J Millar | Journalist