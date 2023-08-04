Bitter Sandspit neighbour case ends in court after years of feuding

The defendants were awarded a total of $230,000 in damages on July 28 by the B.C. Supreme Court

Sandspit residents Gordon Usher and Patricia Parsons were awarded a total of $230 000 for damages in a neighbourly dispute that has lasted nearly two decades.

When plaintiffs Edward and Diane Gokey moved to the small town of Sandspit on Haida Gwaii in 1997, they were initially on friendly terms with their new neighbours, Usher and Parsons. The couples had dinners, borrowed tools from each other and the husbands went on fishing trips.

Since then, years of tension, threats and alleged assaults has led to a curious court case, settled on July 28 in the Prince Rupert courthouse.

As is the case in many neighbour disputes, most complaints were minor aggravations, such as crab shells in the compost, strong smells of marijuana, property line violations and other menial disputes.

However, one major event stood out — an altercation between the two men on April 14, 2015. Gokey said Usher came onto his lawn and “backhanded” him. Usher claimed he was on Gokey’s property to get him to shut off a loud alarm and serve court papers and was actually assaulted by Gokey.

The assault claim was also dismissed by B.C. Supreme Court Justice David Punnett, who said Gokey “likes to be perceived as a ‘tough guy.’”

READ MORE: Court case in 2021 tugboat sinking expected to wrap up Aug. 16

Gokey, who represented himself and his spouse, had numerous claims about the actions of Usher and Parsons, including getting “hosed down” by Usher, leaving threatening voicemails, a sign that said “Dead Ed” and physical assault. Punnett found that none of these allegations from Gokey had sufficient evidence.

Punnett said that Gokey, who lives part-time in Sandspit and mostly in Washington State, “presented as an individual who sees matters favourable to his view of himself” and that he “knowingly mischaracterizes events.”

The disputes started in 2004, when the neighbours decided to share a well and water system together.

When Gokey would return to live in Sandspit, Usher and Parsons claimed that he was affecting their water pressure, even cutting them off from their own water supply. In the years following, the well continued to be an area of contention, with Gokey claiming Usher and Parsons’ dogs contaminated their water supply.

This was not the first time the two couples had gone to court, as the Sandspit residents traded claims and counterclaims since 2011, when Usher and Parsons first made a claim against Gokey for well structure damage.

A provincial court action in 2014 had Usher and Parsons accusing the Gokeys of meddling with their well system, while the Gokeys claimed their trees were being poisoned and smoke damage was made to their mobile home.

The Gokeys claimed they were incessantly photographed and videotaped by the defendants and was stalked by them.

In another bizarre twist in the case, Gokey had apparently made lewd signs referencing a disturbing sexual assault case that had occurred in Parsons’ family.

Damages awarded to Usher and Parsons included nuisance, trespassing, assault, punitive damages and aggravated damages. The judge also ruled that a permanent injunction, including no communication at all from Gokey, was suitable.

BC Supreme Court