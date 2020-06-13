Black Lives Matter solidarity protest set for Sunday in Daajing Giids

Solidarity protest organized by teachers association will begin at 2 p.m. at the baseball field

FILE - Protesters participating in a Black Lives Matter solidarity rally in Vernon on June 5, 2020 are pictured in this file photo. A Black Lives Matter solidarity protest is also planned for June 14 in Daajing Giids. (Caitlin Clow/Vernon Morning Star file)

A Black Lives Matter solidarity protest is set to take place tomorrow afternoon (June 14) in Daajing Giids.

The Haida Gwaii Teachers Association (HGTA) is organizing the event, which will begin at 2 p.m. at the baseball field, to show solidarity in combatting racism.

Supplies such as cardboard and Sharpies will be made available a bit earlier, at 1:30 p.m., so people can make posters.

Steve Querengesser, who is on the HGTA executive, told the Observer the solidarity protest will start with speeches from community leaders, including an HGTA representative as well as Village of Queen Charlotte Mayor Kris Olsen.

Following the speeches, organizers will lead people in spreading out down the side of the road with signs to raise awareness.

He said the HGTA decided to organize the event to show solidarity with efforts to tackle systemic racism in communities, including in schools.

In a Facebook event for the solidarity protest, HGTA social justice chair Jenny Parser wrote that “George Floyd’s recent death has sparked outrage against systematic racism.”

Floyd died on May 25 in Minnesota while being restrained by Minneapolis police. Video showed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes, despite the unarmed Black man pleading that he could not breathe.

Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder and the three other fired officers who were present during Floyd’s arrest, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

“It is important that we show solidarity with the Black community in challenging systems of oppression, especially in light of Canada’s own dark history of systematic racism with not only people in the Black community, but with the Indigenous population as well,” Parser continued in her post. “This is tragically highlighted by the death of Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman from the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, last Thursday in New Bruswick at the hands of a police officer.”

Moore died on June 4 in Edmundston after being shot by police during a well-being check.

“Her life was lost unnecessarily,” Parser said. “This should remind us of the fact that in Canada, Indigenous people, especially women and girls, face the threat of racism on a daily basis. Often, this threat results in death.”

Parser also said it is important that Haida Gwaii show solidarity, and support the Black community and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Lives are being lost. And it needs to stop,” she said. “Systematic racism needs to stop.”

Provincial health authority protocols will be followed at the solidarity protest to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As such, participants are asked to bring a face mask.

According to the Facebook event, there will be some masks available at the baseball field for those who do not already have one.

Social distancing measures will be followed and the maximum group size will be 50 people.

Querengesser told the Observer the Queen Charlotte RCMP detachment had been made aware of the event.

A solidarity protest had also been planned for Masset, but Querengesser said it was cancelled out of respect for the community after organizers became aware of a funeral for a Haida elder taking place in Old Massett on the same day.

