Blaze consumes dwelling in Masset

The Masset Fire Department received the first call around 8 p.m.

Smoke can be seen all over Masset as firefighters battle a blaze at the corner of Cedar and Balsam.

The Masset Fire Department got their first call at 8:04 p.m. Thursday evening, confirmed dispatchers at the fire department who were unable to provide further information.

Joan Ewson, a witness, said she drove to the scene after noticing smoke in the sky.

“You could see the smoke all over town,” she said.

Ewson also said it was a newly renovated lodge which was set ablaze along with a car parked in the driveway.

“It looked like the roof was going to collapse. The whole thing burnt up,” she said.

The Old Masset volunteer fire department, the Masset Fire Department, first responders are on scene as the fire winds down.

Neither fire department was available for comment at the present time.

More updates to come.

(photo Joan Ewson)

