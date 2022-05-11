DFO issues warning to stay proper distance from whales. An orca swims past a recreational boat sailing just offshore in the Salish Sea in the San Juan Islands. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

DFO issues warning to stay proper distance from whales. An orca swims past a recreational boat sailing just offshore in the Salish Sea in the San Juan Islands. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Boaters are reminded to give whales space

DFO investigating a 2 boat incident near grey whales close to Haida Gwaii

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is investigating two boats that may have ventured too close to grey whales on May 10.

Adam Jackson, fishery officer with the DFO, thanked everyone who “documented the grey whale incident near Jags yesterday” in a Facebook post May 11.

This is the first incident of this nature that Jackson has had to look into in the two years he has been on Haida Gwaii, he said on May 11.

“People are usually really good,” he said.

In his Facebook post, Jackson also asked anyone with video footage of the incident to send it to him.

The Marine Mammals Regulations regulations were amended in 2018.

Under the new regulations, people must stay at least 200 m away from orca whales in the Pacific Ocean and any whales, dolphins or porpoises that are in resting position or with calves. When these animals are in any other situation, people must give a buffer zone of at least 100 m to all other cetaceans.

A Prince Rupert whale watching guide was the first person convicted under the new regulations after he got too close to a North Pacific humpback. He was fined $2,000 and ordered to complete community service.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP votes to end daily prayer in the House of Commons

Just Posted

DFO issues warning to stay proper distance from whales. An orca swims past a recreational boat sailing just offshore in the Salish Sea in the San Juan Islands. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Boaters are reminded to give whales space

A Canadian flag hangs from a lamp post along the road in front of the Parliament buildings in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Photo: The Canadian Press - Adrian Wyld)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP votes to end daily prayer in the House of Commons

Loopholes in cannabis laws are creating challenges for communities across Canada, Prince Rupert included,Taylor Bachrach, Skeena Bulkley MP, said on May 6. (Photo: supplied/K-J Millar)
Cannabis law loopholes create challenges for Prince Rupert

B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin (B.C. government photo)
Coastal GasLink doesn’t need Wet’suwet’en deal, B.C. minister says