Bodies found of missing fishermen at Stump Lake near Merritt

The bodies of two fishermen as well as their boat have been recovered out of an Interior lake, ten days after they went missing.

The pair had last been seen by friends fishing late into the evening on Stump Lake, near Merritt. Police were notified when they did not return after dark, and a search effort began.

Kamloops Search and Rescue was brought in to help, as well as Police Dog Services.

READ MORE: Search for two Metro Vancouver men underway on southern B.C. Interior lake

Merritt notified the public around 2:30p.m. on June 29 that the bodies had been found by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

Sgt. Josh Roda of the Merritt detachment said that their hearts go out to the grieving families.

“We want to thank the public for all the information they provided during the search.”

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Merrittmissing personRCMP