Body found believed to be missing Chilliwack senior with dementia

Police say case is now in the hands of the coroner

Ethal (Grace) Baranyk has been reported missing since Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m. in Chilliwack. (Submitted photo)

The body of a Chilliwack senior, missing since July 13, has been found, according to a public Facebook page set up to help find the woman.

Chilliwack RCMP won’t confirm the post, but will say a body has been found.

Police say human remains were found Tuesday, and that there is no evidence to suggest a crime.

The case is now in the hands of the B.C. Coroners Service.

Grace Baranyk had severe dementia. The disappearance of the 86-year-old sparked a massive search throughout the city.

Despite the help of hundreds of volunteers, along with police and Chilliwack Search and Rescue, no trace of the woman was found.

This weekend, the search was expected to ramp up again with the help of Canadian Search and Disaster Dogs Association.

Watch www.theprogress.com for more information as it becomes available.

READ MORE: ‘No little nook and cranny that’s too small’ in search for Chilliwack woman, say RCMP

READ MORE: Family of missing Chilliwack senior frustrated with situation, but heartened by community

 

Lisa Bisschop, right, helped coordinate a volunteer search alongside the official search for 86-year-old Grace Baranyk. (Jessica Peters/The Progress)

Feds’ latest investment aims to boost affordable housing across Canada
Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

