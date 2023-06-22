Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded ravine along Highway 6 in Vernon Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded ravine along Highway 6 in Vernon Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Body found off Highway 6 in Vernon

Police are investigating, but no criminality is currently suspected

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after the discovery of a body near Highway 6 in Vernon.

Police received a call from a member of the public around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. The person had found a body in a wooded ravine in the 2100 block of Highway 6.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, no criminality is suspected at this time and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the person came to their unexpected death,” said RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleksi.

Neither agency has additional information at this time.

