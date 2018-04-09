Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

A woman lays flowers at a memorial on the stairs leading into Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, in Humboldt, Sask., on Saturday, April 7, 2018. RCMP say 14 people are dead and 14 people were injured Friday after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan. Police say there were 28 people including the driver on board the Humboldt Broncos bus when the crash occurred at around 5 p.m. on Highway 35 north of Tisdale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice says one of the deceased in Friday’s bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos was misidentified.

The ministry says the body of Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle — Labelle is injured but alive, and Tobin is among the 15 people who died when the bus carrying the junior hockey team collided with a semi truck in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Fourteen people were injured.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has apologized for the misidentification, offering condolences to Tobin’s family.

The ministry did not say how the mix-up occurred.

The news comes a day after a solemn vigil at the team’s home arena, where thousands gathered to remember the deceased.

The Canadian Press

