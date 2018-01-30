North Shore Rescue members were deployed to help with the search (North Shore Rescue)

Body of missing kayaker found in B.C. river; recovery to resume Tuesday

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use ‘extreme caution’ due to high water levels

Attempts to recover the body of a kayaker in the Capilano River will resume Tuesday morning.

North Vancouver RCMP say they received a call about a kayaker in distress on the swollen and fast-moving river on Monday afternoon.

A search was mounted involving multiple agencies and a body was eventually located, but North Shore Rescue said the recovery was a complicated operation.

“Recovery operations of the deceased kayaker at Capilano River have stopped for the night,” the RCMP said in a tweet, adding the recovery would resume in the morning.

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use “extreme caution” due to high water levels in metro Vancouver creeks and rivers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

Just Posted

Getting a hold on life’s challenges

Olympic wrestler Greg Edgelow visits Haida Gwaii to talk resilience on and off the mat

Haida Gwaii to join rural paramedics pilot project

A new kind of paramedic may soon be working in Haida Gwaii.… Continue reading

Sky News: Calling out Voyager 1, slowest texter in the galaxy

By Samantha Bell Don’t forget the total lunar eclipse on the morning… Continue reading

Tlellagraph: The Tlell workout for 2018

Congratulations, you’ve made it through the middle of January. Statistically, it is… Continue reading

Deer Gardener: Early blooms are pretty, but risk a cold snap

By Elaine Nyeholt Last year’s amaryllis is blooming beautifully. It has only… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Body of missing kayaker found in B.C. river; recovery to resume Tuesday

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use ‘extreme caution’ due to high water levels

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

Sled dog teams carry mail through Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Most Read