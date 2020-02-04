Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jenson went missing in Sooke on Friday night. (Black Press Media)

The body of a young man has been recovered from the Sooke River, days after he and two other friends were swept away by a torrent of water while in a pickup truck.

The third and final body was discovered Tuesday afternoon by members of the Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue, officials said.

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and Anthony (A.J.) Jensen were last seen alive around 11 p.m., leaving a home on Otter Point Road in a blue pickup truck.

The trio was reported missing Saturday.

Police aren’t sure how the truck ended up in the river. The truck was travelling on Sooke Road, which runs parallel to the river, near the Sooke Potholes.

Sooke RCMP are now trying to determine where the vehicle left the road, which was flooded by the river during a torrential rainstorm late Friday.

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue manager Kathryn Farr said that the Sooke River rose about six metres on Friday night.

“I’ve been told that’s the highest that the river has been in about 25 years,” Farr said.

A GoFundMe page to support the families of the men has been established.

“Our thoughts are with the families of all three of the victims and all those who have been and are impacted by this terribly tragic event,” Sooke RCMP Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden said.

“We Would like to thank all the volunteers who have assisted in the search over the course of the last few days.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.



