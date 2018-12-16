The City of Prince Rupert issued a boil water notice on Dec. 14. (Black Press Media Photo)

Boil water notice in effect for Prince Rupert

City expects notice to be in effect for longer than a week

Any Haida Gwaii residents travelling through Prince Rupert this week should be aware that the city is under a boil-water advisory.

According to a press release issued Dec. 14, the City of Prince Rupert is directing residents to boil water continuously for at least a minute when using water for cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or washing fruits and vegetable that will be eaten raw.

Seniors, children and people with compromised immune systems are considered to be at higher risk.

City staff say this year’s dry summer combined with a recent storm surge has resulted in debris in the water supply.

“Samples have indicated cryptosporidium and giardia levels higher than acceptable,” the release said.

“Please note that home water filtration systems are not considered effective in restoring water quality in this instance.”

The advisory may be in effect for over a week.

