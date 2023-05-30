Boy, 15, accused in series of robberies in Surrey

A 15-year-old Delta boy is accused of committing a series of robberies in Guildford involving bear spray and stolen cellphones and headphones.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said that on April 24 between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Mounties responded to three reports of robberies and a fourth “suspicious incident where a person reported that they felt they were about to be robbed.”

On May 17, 2023, the boy was charged with two counts of robbery and an arrest warrant was issued. He was arrested the following day and remains in custody. His identity is shielded by the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is expected to appear in Surrey provincial court later this week.

Meantime, Munn offers some safety tips, which include walking with confidence, keeping your head up, know where you are going, limit distractions, keeping phones and other valuables out of sight, removing your headphones, staying visible, sticking to well-lit areas and sidewalks and not wearing dark clothing at night.

“Take only your essentials. Carry only the necessary identification, money, or cards that you need. Have keys ready if you are heading to your car or house,” Munn said. “Trust your instincts. If you think someone is following you, call 9-1-1, and then find the nearest place of safety. If someone tries to rob you, give up your property. Do not engage in the altercation as it increases your chance of getting physically harmed.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Armed robberyCriminal JusticeDeltaSurreysurrey rcmp