A blessing ceremony was held for the Tagwaal to officially welcome it into the Massett Marine Rescue fleet. (Jason Shafto photo)

Brand new vessel for Massett Marine Rescue

The Tagwaal was unveilded to the public Sept. 6

Massett Marine Rescue held an open house on Friday to unveil their new fast-response rescue vessel, Tagwaal.

The event was held at the Masset Main Street Dock, with the community invited to give the new boat a look.

Christ Ashurst, a member of the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Unit 45, said the volunteer group has been working for a while now to make this new vessel a reality.

The new boat will start service in October. (Jason Shafto photo)

“We run an open Zodiac, but that vessel is getting pretty old,” Ashurst explained of the SAR’s current boat, the NorthWard. “It’s about 15 years old now, and there are some significant repairs and upgrades that are required.”

“So we embarked on this project to get a new rescue vessel, a Type 2 Titan, custom built rescue vessel,” Ashurst said.

The public got a chance to check out Tagwaal at an open house in Masset last week. (Jason Shafto photo)

READ MORE: Massett Marine Rescue answers the call

The volunteer group covers a large area, including the Dixon Entrance, Northern Hecate Strait, the Masset Inlet, and many more waters around Haida Gwaii. In the 13 years that the NorthWard has been in operation, the SAR group has saved several lives, and rescued hundreds of boaters, or even wayward surfers, at sea.

Tagwaal is a Type 2 Titan vessel. (Jason Shafto photo)

“It’s much safer for our volunteers and much safer for the people we rescue,” Ashurst said of the new boat. “It has better capacity, and it can handle worse weather and bigger seas. It’s more maneuverable, and just all around a safer vehicle.”

The open house featured a traditional Haida welcoming and naming ceremony to bless the boat and give it a Haida name, Tagwaal.

(Jason Shafto photo)

READ MORE: Archipelago SAR rescues injured man near Tow Hill

Kihlguulaans Christian White and Illkaajaadkanas Yahgulaanas Candace White both led the ceremony.

Gwaii Trust, the Prince Rupert Port Authority and B.C. Gaming provided the major financial backing to help secure the boat. Tagwaal is currently undergoing some final touch-ups, including having specialized rescue equipment installed, and will be ready for service in October. The NorthWard will be operational for another year before retiring.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. government plans to ban flavours used in e-cigarettes
Next story
Federal leaders back with political families for Day 3 of campaign

Just Posted

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Brand new vessel for Massett Marine Rescue

The Tagwaal was unveilded to the public Sept. 6

Council Briefs: Village of Queen Charlotte

Child care and clean-ups on the agenda

Power restored to 120,000 customers after northern B.C. transmission failure

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

Giant lion’s mane jellyfish beach on North Shore

Occurrence may increase with rising sea temperatures, overfishing

Federal leaders back with political families for Day 3 of campaign

Trudeau vows to eliminate ‘swipe fee’ on sales taxes that merchants must pay to credit card companies

Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries files lawsuit in bid to race for U.S.

Two-time world champion wants to expedite release from national team after filing harassment claims

Absent Trudeau is main target in leaders’ first election debate

Vying for third place, both NDP and Green leaders paint Liberals and Tories as establishment parties

Federal leaders back with political families for Day 3 of campaign

Trudeau vows to eliminate ‘swipe fee’ on sales taxes that merchants must pay to credit card companies

B.C. conservation officers: Don’t leave food out ahead of bears’ foraging season

Officers will be conducting ‘attractant audits’ and ticketing violators of the B.C. Wildlife Act

New players add depth, raise expectations for Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat is looking forward to a little consistency

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Most Read