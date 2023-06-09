BREAKING: 2 dead following ‘serious crime’ in Kelowna, no concern for public safety

Two people are dead after a ‘serious crime’ that occurred in an Upper Mission neighbourhood on Thursday night.
Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera confirmed to Capital News on Friday morning that two people were found dead inside a single family home.
The RCMP are continuing their investigation and confirm there is no concern for the public’s safety.
While the investigation is in the early stages, the RCMP are asking the public to stay away from the area.
More to come.
