FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

BREAKING: Canadians will head to the polls for a federal election on Sept. 20

Trudeau makes announcement after visiting Gov. Gen. Mary Simon

Canadians will head to the polls on Sept. 20.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after a visit to Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Sunday (Aug. 15) morning. The Parliament Simon dissolved stood at 155 seats for the Liberals, 119 for the Conservatives, 32 for the Bloc Quebecois, 24 for the NDP and two for the Greens. There are also four Independents and one vacant seat.

Speculation about the election call, which has been ongoing for months, ramped up this week as both the Liberals and Conservatives released ads and the New Democrats unveiled their party’s platform.

READ MORE: Opposition’s already on campaign trail with election call expected any day

Trudeau spent Sunday morning defending his election call.

“This is a really big moment,” he said, adding that Parliament “needs a mandate” from the voters on how to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada is in the middle of the fourth wave, with case counts rising around the country.

Trudeau also spoke to the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban appear to be on Kabul’s doorstep and the country’s president has fled.

He said that Canada will continue to evacuate Afghan interpreters in their families and resettle refugees here at home.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2021Justin Trudeau

Previous story
Trudeau featured in new Liberal ad campaign ahead of expected election call

Just Posted

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
BREAKING: Canadians will head to the polls for a federal election on Sept. 20

A new agreement announced on Aug. 13 by the Council of the Haida Nation, federal and provincial governments recognizes the intrinsic right of the Haida to the geographical area and the right to self-govern. (Photo: Baneet Braich/ Black Press)
Council of the Haida Nation, Feds and Province sign historic agreement

Rushbrook Harbour in Prince Rupert and managed by Port Edward Harbour Authority will receive repairs financed by the Small Harbours Program, Keri Dybhavn harbour authority manager said, on Aug. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
$11 million to fund repairs at three local harbours

Ann Leach general manager of North Pacific Cannery Museum said on Aug. 5 a donation from world-renowned master carver Dempsey Bob is extra special because he embodies the canneries and the lives of the people who lived and worked there. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Dempsey Bob donates artistic residency to North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward