BREAKING: COVID-19 community outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Northern Health contact tracing has confirmed a community outbreak of 13 cases of COVID-19 on Haida Gwaii.

According to an information bulletin shared on July 24, all of the 13 cases are local residents and one has recovered.

The bulletin said all of the cases are epidemiologically linked.

“While the initial sources of transmission are still being investigated, it is believed that all cases are either residents who had recently travelled off-island or had exposure to other residents who had recently travelled off-island,” the bulletin said.

All of the active cases are reportedly self-isolating at home and “there is no evidence at this time of wider community transmission.”

At this time there are no impacts on acute care services at hospitals on Haida Gwaii.

“Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority are working with Council of Haida Nation and municipal governments on Haida Gwaii to coordinate community responses and medical supports, which includes providing housing options for self-isolation near communities with higher levels of care,” the bulletin said.

“These coordination efforts are guided by a collaborative framework that ensures people living in rural, remote and Indigenous communities in B.C. have access to critical health care to meet their unique needs.”

Close contacts of any confirmed cases will be informed by public health officials, and supported in actions they should take, such as self-monitoring or self-isolating.

If you are experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms, self-isolate and contact your primary care provider or the Northern Health COVID-19 Online Clinic and Info Line at 1-844-645-7811.

Everyone’s priority should be to bend the curve on Haida Gwaii, with a focus on preventing spread to more vulnerable individuals by taking proper

Precautions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus include:

Staying home and get tested if you are sick.

Maintaining physical distancing of greater than two metres.

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Wearing a mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

