BREAKING: Evacuation alert issued for parts of Quesnel and areas west

The Cariboo Regional District and City of Quesnel have just issued an evacuation alert for the Narcosli Creek area north to West Quesnel, with all city properties on evacuation alert west of the Fraser River.

The evacuation alert area includes much of West Quesnel as well as Bouchie Lake, Milburn Lake and Puntchesakut Lake and is due to the Narcosli Creek Fire – formerly the Tzenzaicut Lake Fire – which is now a Wildfire of Note.

See the map for CRD areas: https://bit.ly/2MD8VV8

Use the CRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation alert and the wildfires in the area.

The Narcosli Creek Fire (C12302) southwest of Quesnel is now estimated at 1,200 hectares. There are 30 firefighters, two helicoptors and six pieces of heavy equipment currently on site, with ground crews continuing to establish control lines. This fire was caused by lightning on Aug. 7. Tzenzaicut Lake is approximately 60 kilometres southwest of Quesnel and is known to locals as Fish Lake.

The smoke plume from the fire has been visible in Quesnel and Kersley this week.

The evacuation alert affects 2,137 properties in the Cariboo Regional District, with the City of Quesnel still working out the number of properties on alert within city boundaries.

“The alert has been issued because of concerns about the aggressive fire behaviour on the Narcosli Creek Fire. We are expecting increased fire behaviour with the winds today, so it’s something we want people to be prepared for in case of an evacuation order,” says CRD communications director Emily Epp.

“If there was an order, we would indicate evacuation routes and where the Emergency Social Services Centre would be located. We are asking people to prepare and make sure they have a plan for family members, pets and livestock and make sure they have essential items ready in case they need to be evacuated quickly.”

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate premises or property should it be required.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT, you should be prepared for the evacuation order by:

Having a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

Keeping essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensuring that any dependents are prepared for departure.

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

Ensuring that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

Monitoring reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. The City of Quesnel’s public information line is open during business hours at 250-992-2111. The CRD’s emergency information line is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1-866-759-4977.

Resources:

facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations

cariboord.ca/EOC

twitter.com/CaribooRD

quesnel.ca

facebook.com/cityofquesnel

twitter.com/cityofquesnel

Residents are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612292#/signup.

READ MORE: Two fires near Quesnel upgraded to Wildfires of Note



editor@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter