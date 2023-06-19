BREAKING: Kitimat apartment fire claims one life, investigation ongoing

Tragedy struck in Kitimat on June 17 when a fire engulfed a top-floor apartment on 1567 Albatross Ave., resulting in the death of one individual, the RCMP have confirmed.
The incident, which occurred late Saturday evening, drew a swift response from the Kitimat RCMP and the Kitimat Fire and Ambulance Service. Emergency crews remained on the scene throughout the night, extinguishing the flames and securing the area.
On June 18, crews were seen leaving the area with a body covered in a white tarp. The identity of the deceased has yet to be released and the circumstances surrounding the fire are still unclear.
More to come.