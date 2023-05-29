BREAKING: Vanderhoof woman’s remains found 12 years after she went missing

Madison Scott has been missing from Vanderhoof since 2011

RCMP's photo of Madison Scott. (RCMP photo)

The remains of Madison Scott have been discovered on a Vanderhoof property, 12 years after she was reported missing from the area in 2011.

BC Coroner’s Service identified Scott’s remains on May 28 days after the discovery was made on a rural property on the east side of Vanderhoof, said the RCMP.

In a statement released Monday (May 29), the RCMP said they are currently executing a search warrant at the property and the area has been secured and additional resources are anticipated to be on the scene for as long as may be required.

“The Scott family has been advised and they have asked for privacy at this time. Many areas of support remain in place for the family.”

This has been a priority investigation for the RCMP over the past 12 years, said the police. The discovery of Maddy is a significant development, however, this investigation remains an active and ongoing missing person investigation where foul play has not been ruled out, said Cpl Madonna Saunderson, a spokesperson for RCMP North division.

No charges have been laid. Anyone with any information is asked to call in tips to (778) 290-5291 or (877) 543-4822

Scott was reported missing on May 29, 2011 and was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. on May 28, 2011, while at Hogsback Lake (20 km southeast of Vanderhoof) celebrating a friend’s birthday.

The investigation has been led by BC RCMP Major Crime in support of Vanderhoof RCMP.

More to come…

 

Dawn Scott holds a photo of Madison Scott at her graduation. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

