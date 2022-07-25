BREAKING: Multiple shootings in Langley; people told to avoid area

Cops near 200th Street and Langley Bypass after multiple shootings through the city on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)Cops near 200th Street and Langley Bypass after multiple shootings through the city on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Alert received on July 25, 2022, at 6 am.Alert received on July 25, 2022, at 6 am.

UPDATE: 7:20 a.m.:

A second emergency alert has been issued across the province, confirming the suspect included in the first alert is no longer a threat. It is unclear at this time if this means the suspect has been arrested or is dead.

Officials are still urging people to stay out of the area as they work to confirm if the multiple shootings involved only the one suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are telling people to stay out of the Langley area after multiple shootings early Monday morning (July 25).

In an emergency alert sent to Lower Mainland residents at 6:15 a.m., officials said there were multiple shooting scenes in the downtown core of the city, with one incident also in the Township, involving “transient victims.”

A suspect is described as a white man, with dark hair, wearing brown Carhart coveralls and a blue and green camouflage T-shirt with a red logon on the right sleeve.

He is associated with a white car.

“Police have interaction with one suspect, unknown others involved at this time,” the alert said.

The public was asked to stay out of the area until firther notice.

There were reports that one of the incident areas was the intersection of 200th Street and Langley Bypass.

More to come.

Breaking NewsLangley CityLangley Townshipmultiple shooting

Previous story
Rogers pursuing deal with competitors to juggle 911 calls in case of outage
Next story
Pope set for historic apology for abuses against Indigenous children in Canada

Just Posted

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock) Police are looking for key witnesses to an incident with a pickup truck that left a man dead west of Houston. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Probe continues into man’s death July 16 on Hwy 16 near Houston

Zane Testawich, Acting Sergeant with the Conservation Officer Service, wants out-of-province hunters and anglers to know the rules, or their catch may be confiscated like one on July 20, along Highway 16 in between Terrace and Prince Rupert. (Photo: supplied)
Numerous violations result in $4,500 fines for four anglers visiting North Coast

RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
2 fatal ATV collisions within 10 days in Terrace, police confirm

Coastal First Nations welcome new hunting regulations that will help protect spirit bear populations. (Photo: Kyle Breckenridge)
Coastal First Nations hope black bear hunting ban revives Spirit bear populations