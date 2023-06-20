The courthouse in Nelson where the manslaughter trial of Alex Willness took place in March and April, and where Justice Lyndsay Lyster announced her verdict on June 20. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

The courthouse in Nelson where the manslaughter trial of Alex Willness took place in March and April, and where Justice Lyndsay Lyster announced her verdict on June 20. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

BREAKING: Nelson man guilty in death of Abbotsford officer

Alex Willness hit Allan Young with his skateboard in downtown Nelson in 2020

Nelson’s Alex Willness has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of an off-duty Abbotsford police officer.

Justice Lyndsay Lyster announced her verdict Tuesday in Nelson, nearly three years after Willness hit Allan Young on the head with his skateboard during a confrontation on July 16, 2020. Young died five days later.

In Willness’ trial, which took place in Nelson in March and April of this year, there was no debate in the B.C. Supreme Courtroom about whether or not Willness hit Young.

But the circumstances surrounding the act, and how to interpret a video of the incident, were argued differently by Crown and defence, the latter of whom argued Willness was acting in self-defence.

More to come…

READ MORE:

Manslaughter or self-defence? Nelson judge weighs death of Abbotsford police officer

‘I wish I had walked away’: Accused man testifies in Nelson manslaughter trial

‘We can’t let him get away’: Nelson witness testifies to detaining man who allegedly struck Abbotsford officer

Off-duty Abbotsford police officer died in Nelson after being struck with skateboard, court hears

Breaking News

Previous story
Kitimat apartment fire claims one life, investigation ongoing
Next story
Metro Vancouver Transit Police files hacked in raid linked to Russian extortion gang

Just Posted

Kitimat RCMP and Kitimat Fire and Ambulance at 1567 Albatross Ave. in Kitimat on June 18. Kitimat RCMP says a fire engulfed a top-floor apartment in the city on June 17, resulting in the death of one individual. (Submitted photo)
Kitimat apartment fire claims one life, investigation ongoing

Terrace couple Lisa Seymour and Christopher England stand outside Mills Memorial Hospital. The couple is speaking out against Northern Health’s policy prohibiting guests, including partners, from being present during ultrasound scans. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace couple challenge Northern Health’s ultrasound policy

It’s time to celebrate dad. Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 18. (Pixabay)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Elliott Knight and MP Taylor Bachrach at Kitimat’s Pride Prom on June 3. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Pride Month celebrated in Kitimat with second-ever Pride Prom