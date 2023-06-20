BREAKING: Nelson man guilty in death of Abbotsford officer

The courthouse in Nelson where the manslaughter trial of Alex Willness took place in March and April, and where Justice Lyndsay Lyster announced her verdict on June 20. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Nelson’s Alex Willness has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of an off-duty Abbotsford police officer.

Justice Lyndsay Lyster announced her verdict Tuesday in Nelson, nearly three years after Willness hit Allan Young on the head with his skateboard during a confrontation on July 16, 2020. Young died five days later.

In Willness’ trial, which took place in Nelson in March and April of this year, there was no debate in the B.C. Supreme Courtroom about whether or not Willness hit Young.

But the circumstances surrounding the act, and how to interpret a video of the incident, were argued differently by Crown and defence, the latter of whom argued Willness was acting in self-defence.

More to come…

Breaking News