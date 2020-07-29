Northern Health reports 6 new COVID cases on Haida Gwaii; total cases at 20

13 cases considered active, self-isolating at home as of July 29; 7 cases now recovered

Six additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified on Haida Gwaii, for a total of 20 cases since a community outbreak was declared on the islands.

A release from Northern Health on Wednesday (July 29) said the additional six cases of the novel coronavirus — identified through ongoing contact tracing and testing — are from exposures that took place prior to the outbreak declaration on July 24.

“The additional cases do not represent a significant expansion of the outbreak, nor do they suggest wider spread of COVID-19 in Haida Gwaii communities,” the release said. “While contact tracing work continues, it is believed the new cases are also epidemiologically linked to the original outbreak cases.”

The release also said “it would not be unexpected to identify additional cases in coming days, where exposure also occurred within the same COVID-19 incubation period.”

Thirteen of the cases are considered active and are self-isolating at home, while seven are now considered recovered.

None have required hospital care to date.

