BREAKING: Plane crashes at Langley Airport; 3 injured

Three injured in crash of light plane just short of the runway

Three people were injured when a light plane hit a pickup truck and then crashed while attempting to land at the Langley Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:00 p.m. when the plane crashed just short of the runway, according to deputy Langley Township fire chief Russ Jenkins.

It struck the roof of a truck on 216th Street, crushing much of the cab and shattering the windshield, before tearing through a fence and crash-landing on airport property not far from the runway. 216th Street runs along the eastern side of the airport, and at the corner with 56th Avenue, landing planes routinely fly low over passing cars.

The pilot and a passenger were both taken to hospital by Air Ambulance, according to Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

Neither police nor fire had detailed information on the severity of the victims’ injuries.

“The plane caught fire,” Jenkins said.

Township fire crews extinguished it before 3:30 p.m.

There was no information about what had caused the crash. The plane appeared to have been heading west, Jenkins believed.

The Langley RCMP had closed down 216th Street near the scene of the crash after 3 p.m., and 56th Avenue was apparently open but traffic was a crawl passing the site.

– more to come

