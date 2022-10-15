Lisa Pineault ousts incumbent in close mayoral race for Daajing Giids

Lisa Pineault is the new mayor of Daajing Giids

Lisa Pineault is the new mayor of Daajing Giids. (Photo: submitted)

Daajing Giids will be seeing a new leader with Lisa Pineault elected to mayor after recieving 156 votes.

Kris Olsen, incumbent mayor, came in a very close second with 151 votes and Leslie Johnson placed third with 120 votes.

All election results on Saturday remain considered unofficial – the official tallies will be released next week.

It appears the village of Daajing Giids will have an even mixture of returning and new councillors, with incumbents Ayla Pearson and Jesse Embree, as well as newcomers Alanah Mountifield and Jim LeMottee.

Pearson received the most votes at 294, followed by Mountifield (266 votes), Embree (262 votes) and LeMottee (228 votes).

Port Clements gets two new faces on council

Scott Cabianca was acclaimed as mayor of Port Clements after running unopposed.

Residents also chose to re-elect two incumbent village councillors, Kazamir Falconbridge and Brigid Cumming, and two new faces to the council table, Dennis Reindl and Wayne Nicol.

Falconbridge received the most votes at 78, followed by Dennis Reindl (75 votes), Wayne Nicol (71 votes) and Brigid Cumming (62 votes).

Voter turnout in both communities was lower than four years ago at the last municipal election.

Daajing Giids saw 432 vote of 790 eligible people (55 per cent) versus in 2018 when 411 people out of 667 eligible voters showed up (62 per cent).

Port Clements saw 102 of 272 eligible voters cast a ballot (38 per cent) versus 129 of 270 eligible voters in 2018 (48 per cent).

Daajing Giids

Mayoral candidates:

Lisa Pineault 156 votes

Kris Olsen (incumbent) 151 votes

Leslie Johnson 120 votes

Council candidates:

Ayla Pearson (incumbent) 294 votes

Alanah Mountifield 266 votes

Jesse Embree (incumbent) 262 votes

Jim LeMottee 228 votes

Kim Claggett 151 votes

Jennifer Parkins 127 votes

Connie Young 119 votes

Port Clements

Council candidates:

Kazamir Falconbridge (incumbent) 78 votes

Dennis Reindl 75 votes

Wayne Nicol 71 votes

Brigid Cumming (incumbent) 62 votes

Kyle May 40 votes

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter