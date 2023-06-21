BREAKING: Several arrests, seizures follow joint operation by Terrace RCMP and B.C.’s gang enforcement team

Law enforcement in Terrace arrested several individuals and seized weapons, drugs and cash

A collaborative operation between the Terrace RCMP Detachment Crime Reduction Unit and the Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team’s (UGET) Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) has resulted in multiple arrests and seizures last week.

According to a press release from the Terrace RCMP, the enforcement action saw several individuals apprehended, with a wide array of items seized. Confiscated items include weapons, quantities of drugs suitable for trafficking such as crystal methamphetamine, ammunition, body armour, cash and a firearm.

The authorities seized various weapons, including a crowbar, extendable baton, knives, a replica pistol and other home-made weapons.

Officers also initiated an impaired driving investigation during the course of the enforcement action, resulting in an immediate roadside prohibition and vehicle impoundment.

Terrace RCMP indicated that charges for additional offences are in the works and will be recommended to crown counsel.

The news of this joint operation comes on the heels of several marked Vancouver Police Department cars being spotted in the District of Kitimat last week, hinting at a broader regional effort against criminal activities.

More to come.

