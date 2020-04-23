The B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy has confirmed a diesel spill occurred sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, near Dinan Bay on Haida Gwaii. (Mapcarta screengrab)

UPDATE: Diesel spill reported in Haida Gwaii waters near Dinan Bay

A B.C. ministry spokesperson has confirmed Taan Forestry was responsible for the 4,500-litre spill

The B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy has confirmed there has been a diesel spill in Haida Gwaii waters.

A spokesperson for the ministry told the Observer the spill of 4,500 litres occurred sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. on Wednesday near Dinan Bay, and was reported at 8:11 a.m. on April 22, the same day.

In an emailed statement, the spokesperson said Taan Forest was responsible for the spill.

“An automated fuel transfer system on an accommodation barge malfunctioned and overflowed,” the spokesperson said. “Marine spill response contractors are on-site cleaning up.”

They said ministry staff are monitoring the spill response in coordination with the Haida-owned forestry company and the Council of the Haida Nation as well as federal authorities from the Canadian Coast Guard, Environment Canada, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

“Updates will be provided as further information becomes available.”

More to come.

