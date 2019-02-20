UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

Delta police attended a stabbing outside of Immaculate Conception Elementary School in North Delta on Feb. 20, 2019. A woman and an off-duty DPD officer were injured, and police have a suspect in custody. (Ron Calliou/Twitter photo)

Police are on the scene of a stabbing outside of a private elementary school in the Lower Mainland city of Delta.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:05 p.m. today (Feb. 20) at Immaculate Conception School, according to a Delta Police Department press release.

“An off-duty Delta police officer was at Immaculate Conception and witnessed an assault occurring between a man and a woman in front of the school. He intervened, and during the altercation the woman and the officer were stabbed,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

Peter Darbyshire, media relations specialist with the Provincial Health Services Authority, said two patients were transported to hospital in critical condition.

No children are believed to have been involved in the incident.

A suspect is currently in police custody, however the scene remains very active.

“We are asking parents who have not yet been able to get their children to pick them up at 88th and 120th at the Desi Junction parking lot,” Leykauf said.

Delta Police is currently dealing with a public safety issue at Immaculate Conception elementary school on 119th St. Parents should attend 88th and 120th at the Desi Junction parking lot to pick up their children. — Delta Police (@deltapolice) February 20, 2019

News release will follow shortly, as soon as more information can be confirmed. In the meantime, please respect instructions from police officers on scene. — Delta Police (@deltapolice) February 20, 2019

