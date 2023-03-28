NDP leader Jagmeet Singh meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Budget 2023: Projected cost of federal dental program set to more than double

The program is the linchpin of the Liberal’s confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP

The federal budget shows the government’s proposed dental-care insurance program will cost more than double what the Liberals originally thought, driving it up by another $7.3 billion over five years.

Last year, the government set up a temporary benefit for uninsured children under the age of 12 in families with a household income of less than $90,000.

That benefit will be scrapped and replaced by a government-administered insurance plan, beginning with people under the age of 18, seniors and people with disabilities who don’t have insurance and are at that household income level, at a cost of $13 billion over five years beginning in fiscal 2023-24.

The program is the linchpin of the Liberal’s confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP to prevent an election before 2025 in exchange for progress on the opposition party’s priorities.

Original estimates were based on preliminary information gathered just weeks after the federal government signed on to the deal, but government officials say those estimates have since increased as they’ve learned what it will really cost to administer the program.

The government plans to require all employers to report on whether their staff have benefits to help prevent anyone with existing insurance from being able to access the new federal plan.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Budget 2023

Previous story
B.C. researchers lead global discovery of gene variant behind severe, life-altering allergies
Next story
Federal budget 2023 includes $59.5 billion in new spending, looks to increase revenue

Just Posted

Representatives from Gitanyow First Nation, Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs, Meziadin Junction Limited Partnership,Mayor Angela Danuser of Stewart and Stikine NDP MLA Nathan Cullen at the March 2023 announcement of expanded internet service to Gitanyow and Stewart.(submitted photo by Ministry of Citizens’ Services).
High-speed internet access coming to remote Gitanyow, Stewart

Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach tabled a private member’s bill which he believes will help protect airline passengers on March 20. He is pictured here at the second-anniversary ceremony of the sinking of tug Ingenika on Feb. 10 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
Skeena-Bulkey Valley MP tables bill to increase airline passenger protection

Dr. David Try from Kitselas Geothermal and Tim Thompson from Borealis Geothermal in Calgary faced numerous questions at a March 16 open house while explaining plans to drill for super-heated water on the east side of Lakelse Lake. (Staff photo)
Lakelse Lake residents skeptical about plans to drill for hot water

The Gidgalaang Kuuyas Naay Secondary (GKNS) senior boys basketball team at the provincial championship tournament in Langley between March 8 and 11. (Photo: Paul Yates, Vancouver Sports Pictures)
Haida Gwaii’s GKNS boys basketball team places 9th at provincials