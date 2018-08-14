Twitter: Poder Informativo ‏

Bus crash in Ecuador kills 23 people, injures 14

The bus hit another vehicle in an area known as dead man’s curve on Tuesday

Ecuadorean officials say at least 23 people died and another 14 were injured when a long-distance bus overturned on a highway near Ecuador’s capital.

The Colombian-registered bus was travelling to Quito and hit another vehicle in an area known as dead man’s curve at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Bridge collapses in Genoa, Italy killing at least 20

Quito district security secretary Juan Zapata told Colombia’s Blu Radio that Colombian and Venezuelan nationals are among the dead. Ecuador’s emergency response agency said the bus overturned after running into a smaller vehicle.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Bridge collapses in Genoa, Italy killing at least 20
Next story
Fredericton police release scene of shooting spree, but ‘damage’ remains

Just Posted

$67M for two emergency towing vessels for B.C. coast

Government of Canada awarded a contract to lease two vessels from New Brunswick

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Wildfires 5 km from northwest B.C. fibre-optic cable

CityWest said fire unlikely to affect northwest B.C. internet service

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

Police find live explosives near site of Q.C. house fire and explosion

Public asked to phone Queen Charlotte RCMP if they see similar items

A look at B.C. wildfire smoke from space

NASA provides a timelapse of smoke covering B.C. from space

Court hearing on Humboldt Broncos fundraising to test Saskatchewan law

The money has yet to be distributed because Saskatchewan has legislation known as the Informal Public Appeals Act

Fredericton police release scene of shooting spree, but ‘damage’ remains

Residents of a Fredericton apartment complex may not be able to return home just yet

Bus crash in Ecuador kills 23 people, injures 14

The bus hit another vehicle in an area known as dead man’s curve on Tuesday

Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her ‘that dog’

Manigault Newman continues promoting her White House tell-all and releasing secret audio recordings

UPDATE: Bridge collapses in Genoa, Italy killing at least 20

Five more people are injured and in serious condition

Man plows truck into Houses of Parliament in London

UK police treat Parliament crash as terrorism, man arrested

Child dies in boating incident in Okanagan

A North Vancouver family was boating on Kalamalka Lake in Vernon when the incident occured

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Province calls for federal aid

More fires have burned in B.C. already this year than did in all of 2017

Most Read