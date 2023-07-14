FILE - A man was arrested after stealing a bus from TransLink’s Vancouver Transit Centre bus depot and taking it for a ride down the road on July 13, 2023. (TransLink/Twitter)

FILE - A man was arrested after stealing a bus from TransLink’s Vancouver Transit Centre bus depot and taking it for a ride down the road on July 13, 2023. (TransLink/Twitter)

Bus stolen from Lower Mainland transit centre, man arrested

Transit police said there was damage to the bus with broken glass and a cracked windshield

A man was arrested after stealing a bus from a Lower Mainland bus depot and taking it for a ride down the road.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police Const. Amanda Steed said a man entered TransLink’s Vancouver Transit Centre on Hudson Street Thursday (July 13) around 7 p.m. and stole one of the buses being worked on by a garage foreman.

He drove the bus about 10 to 12 blocks, ending in the 7200-block of Hudson Street, hitting “several parked cars in his journey.” When the suspect got out of the bus, he got out and tried to run away on foot but Vancouver Police officers were nearby and arrested him.

Steed said there was damage to the bus itself, with broken glass and a cracked windshield.

“When the bus was taken the handicap ramp was down, so on his way out of the depot he struck something which caused the ramp to come completely off of the bus.”

No one else was inside the bus, and no injuries were reported.

While police don’t know the suspect’s motives, Steed said mental health could have played a role. She added police are looking at recommending charges, including theft over $5,000, mischief and a couple of Motor Vehicle Act offences.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Amber Alert e-petition in honour of late B.C. mom now up and running
Next story
Condolences pour in after firefighter, 19, dies battling blaze near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Depicted are the boundaries of the Evacuation Alert issued by the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine and First Nations bands on July 13 at 5 p.m., highlighting areas potentially threatened by the ongoing wildfire. (Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine photo)
Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine issues Evacuation Alert for Glen Vowell due to growing wildfire

Multiple fires in the northwest draw in additional firefighters, report BC Wildfire Officials. (Black Press Media file photo)
Firefighters prioritizing wildfires in northern B.C.; 27+ evacuation orders in effect

(Bulkley-Nechako Emergency Information)
Evacuation Alert issued for areas near Albert Lake wildfire and Heading Creek wildfire

Stacks of cargo containers are seen at port during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers in the province, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Work resuming as tentative 4-year deal reached in B.C. port strike