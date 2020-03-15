‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Fraser Valley truckers still crossing U.S. borders but will be asked to self-quarantine during days home

New protocol is in the midst of being drafted, steps that will guide B.C. truck drivers on measures of health and safety, when making cross-border trips during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aldergrove Star files)

Despite health officials asking British Columbians to not leave the country “it’s business as usual” for Fraser Valley trucking companies, as goods continue to cross the B.C.-Washington State border.

That’s according to the president of the B.C. Trucking Association, David Earle, whose advocacy organization represents 12,000 fleets from 400 trucking companies across the province.

There hasn’t been any decrease in truckers crossing, he said, even with news on Thursday from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry that residents should self-isolate for 14 days upon their return from any U.S. travel. due to the recent spread of COVID-19.

Henry clarified that truckers are exempt from this week’s sweeping travel advisory, and should have their own systems for hygiene and symptom-assessment.

Earle said that despite the advisory, “the B.C. government does not have the authority to stop cross-border travel.”

B.C. Premier John Horgan is putting pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to increase federal restrictions on land border crossings and “up their game,” Horgan told reporters Friday.

The Langley-based trucking association has been working to draft a “best practices” model for tens of thousands of truck drivers who will make the drive to-and-from the U.S. – many through Washington State which currently has more than 550 confirmed infections.

The job is contingent upon a practice that’s risen in popularity since COVID-19 has infected more than 60 in B.C.

“Social distancing,” Earle said. “It’s 99 per cent of the job for truck drivers. They’re almost always isolated in their trucks.”

Also on Thursday, Dave Granger of Granger Trucking in Langley, handed his weekly manifest to border officials and began his drive south to Nogales, Arizona and deliver a haul by Sunday afternoon.

Granger, a trucker of 30 years, admitted he hadn’t considered staying in Canada since the travel advisory.

“I can’t say no. I have a family to support,” Granger said. That family includes five kids, which ups the pressure to keep working.

The trucking protocol – which is being created with agreement from B.C. governing bodies – is asking truckers to voluntarily quarantine themselves on days off after trips to the U.S., Earle elaborated.

Granger’s wife expressed worries about potentially having to quarantine herself and their children with their father when Granger returns home on Tuesday.

The guidelines also recommend that truckers regularly clean their vehicles, equipment, and hands with sanitary supplies provided from their company.

Earle wants it to ensure the safety of all B.C. drivers, he said. The protocol is still subject to approval from B.C.’s Emergency Health Services (EHS).

If the frequency of cross-border travel hasn’t changed for Fraser Valley truckers since the spike of COVID-19 transmissions in B.C – then what has?

Questions truckers are being asked by U.S. and Canadian border guards, Earle answered.

They include: “Where have you been? How are you feeling?”

Canada’s Border Services Agency (CBSA) spokesperson Judith Gadbois-St-Cyr said such screening measures are used to assess potential health risks of travellers being processed.

“Entry screening alone is not a guarantee against the possible spread of this new virus,” Gadbois-St-Cyr admitted.

In the meantime, Granger said if he isn’t feeling well as he crosses over the border back into Canada on Tuesday, he’ll be honest to border guards and take necessary next steps.

If not, “I’ll get another load and come back south,” the trucker said.

