In this July 31, 2015 file photo, an orca swims past a recreational boat sailing just offshore in the Salish Sea in the San Juan Islands. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Calf born to endangered Pacific Northwest orcas

Center for Whale Research cautions survival rates are only about 50 per cent

  • Jan. 11, 2019 3:10 p.m.
  • News

There’s a new calf among the population of critically endangered killer whales that live in the waters between Washington state and Canada.

Ken Balcomb, founding director of the Center for Whale Research, told The Seattle Times that staff first saw the calf Friday at the eastern end of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

READ MORE: Orca’s ‘tour of grief’ over after carrying dead calf around for nearly 3 weeks

He said the youngster looks healthy, but survival rates for baby orcas are only about 50 per cent.

The whales have been starving amid a dearth of salmon. Vessel noise and pollution have complicated their plight. No calf born in the last three years has survived.

One whale drew international attention when she carried her dead calf on her head for 17 days last summer.

Two other orcas are known to be sick, and researchers fear they could die within months.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Teen gets life for 19-year-old’s swarming death in Whistler
Next story
Decision on Schoenborn’s ask for limited release to take at least a month: lawyer

Just Posted

On the Wing — Christmas Bird Count #3: Greater Massett

By Margo Hearne The southeaster almost blew us off our feet and… Continue reading

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

Space 626 opens in Masset with room to grow

Not only does she sell stylin’ clothes, Raven Ann Potschka/Sandlanee Gid knows… Continue reading

No Haida Gwaii/Prince Rupert ferry this Thursday

A rough weather forecast is forcing BC Ferries to cancel the Thursday,… Continue reading

Unist’ot’en open gate

The camp is complying with the temporary injunction allowing natural gas pipeline workers through.

VIDEO: Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Bangkok

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

Statement from Andy Calitz, CEO LNG Canada

LNG Canada CEO says consortium continues Kitimat facility construction despite pipeline opposition

Several deaths, many hurt in Ottawa bus crash

Ottawa Hospital’s trauma centre said it received nine patients ‘in critical condition’

Decision on Schoenborn’s ask for limited release to take at least a month: lawyer

Allan Schoenborn, who killed his three kids in 2008, wants limited, staff-supported outings

Calf born to endangered Pacific Northwest orcas

Center for Whale Research cautions survival rates are only about 50 per cent

Teen gets life for 19-year-old’s swarming death in Whistler

Prosecutors say up to 15 people swarmed Luka Gordic in a planned attack in 2015

B.C. animal killer Kayla Bourque back in police custody

Bourque is alleged to have breached two of her 43 court-ordered conditions

Police and Indigenous blockades going up, work to begin again on B.C. pipeline

An agreement was made on Thursday that no First Nation members would be arrested

Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released

Most Read