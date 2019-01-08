California wildfire costliest natural disaster in 2018

Northern California wildfire that killed dozens of people and burned down the town of Paradise

German insurance company Munich Re says the Northern California wildfire that killed dozens of people and burned down the town of Paradise was the world’s costliest single natural disaster in 2018.

The reinsurance giant said on Tuesday that the November fire caused overall losses of $16.5 billion. The company said some $12.5 billion in losses were insured.

The firestorm destroyed thousands of homes and other structures.

READ MORE: Climate change doubled risk of B.C.’s record-setting 2017 wildfires: study

Munich Re said losses from all natural disasters reached $160 billion last year, above the inflation-adjusted average of $140 billion for the last 30 years but below 2017’s hurricane-driven high of $350 billion.

Board member Torsten Jeworrek said increasing wildfires in California appear linked to climate change.

READ MORE: Storm packing snow and rain paralyzes parts of Lebanon

He was quoted saying that “action is urgently needed on building codes and land use to help prevent losses.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Off-leash pit bull kills one dog, wounds another
Next story
Campaign to recall Speaker Darryl Plecas launched

Just Posted

Home values rise in islands municipalities

Home values rose in all three Haida Gwaii municipalities last year. The… Continue reading

Letter: Reasons for school district advisor remain unclear

I read with interest the article by Andrew Hudson in the Haida… Continue reading

MP visits Wet’suwet’en blockade to support peaceful resolution

Nathan Cullen calls on Trudeau to engage in spirit of reconciliation

UPDATE: RCMP allay fears of ‘full-scale’ action at northern B.C. anti-pipeline camp

Protesters are seeking to stop the Coastal GasLink pipeline

On the Wing: Christmas bird count #3 — Port Clements

By Margo Hearne After getting beaten about by the four winds, it… Continue reading

‘Welcome to battleground B.C.’: Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline

Vancouver’s downtown was packed with Indigenous people and environmental activists

Marsupial mystery: Injured ‘sugar glider’ left at B.C. animal rescue centre

Exotic animal will lose tail, but people already want to give her a home

Husky Energy looks to sell Prince George refinery, 500 retail locations

Husky has more than 500 service stations, travel centres, cardlock operations and more in Canada

Celebrated B.C. sports writer Jim Taylor dies

Longtime columnist and author was 82

Use of street drugs in B.C. Interior compared to playing Russian roulette

Overdose deaths spike in Interior Health over past five years, help available

Most First Nations in northern B.C. support LNG pipeline, group says

First Nations LNG Alliance says at least 20 First Nations have signed agreements with LNG Canada

Campaign to ban smoking in B.C. apartments bound for legislature

Online petition nears 14,000 while ‘paper-based’ version required by province tops 700

Wandering seal visits Newfoundland town, seems keen to stay

The seal was spotted Saturday outside the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre

People’s Party of Canada chooses B.C. women as its first candidates

Jennifer Clarke in Nanaimo-Ladysmith and Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson in Burnaby South to represent PPC

Most Read