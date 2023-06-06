Campfire ban in effect for Kamloops Fire Centre

There will be no sitting around the campfire this summer in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The BC Wildfire Service is banning campfires from June 8 at noon until Oct. 13, or until the ban is rescinded.

Category 1 campfires will be prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

Currently there are seven active fires in the region; the Pigeon Creek wildfire is burning out of control at 33 hectares near Peachland, five other blazes are considered under control and one in the north east is being held.

There is a fire danger rating of moderate or high.

As of June 8, the open fires listed below are prohibited in the Kamloops Fire Centre:

•Category 1 campfires as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

•Category 2 open fires as defined in the Wildfire Regulation; and

•Category 3 open fires as defined in the Wildfire Regulation.

In addition to open fires being prohibited, the following activities and equipment are also restricted:

•Fireworks;

•Sky lanterns;

•Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description;

•Binary exploding targets;

•Air curtain burners;

•Tiki and similar kinds of torches; and

•Chimineas.

This prohibition does not include the use of outdoor stoves.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction. Local governments may implement other burning restrictions.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

To report a wildfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

For more on open burning regulations, click here.

