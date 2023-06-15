Campfire ban lifted for Kamloops Fire Centre

With cooler weather and rain arriving across the Kamloops Fire Centre, the campfire ban has partially been rescinded.

The fire centre, which makes up a good portion of the Southern Interior, is expecting temperatures in the high teens and low 20s over the weekend.

Category 1 fires will be allowed as of noon on June 16. These include any fire no larger than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide.

Any larger fires, which fit into Category 2 and Category 3, are still not permitted.

Fireworks and sky lanterns are also banned.

Tickets for contravening these bans can be up to $1,150, an administrative penalty of $10,000, or if convicted in court, jail time is an option.

B.C. Wildfires 2023CampingCity of KelownaOkanagan