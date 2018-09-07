Campfire ban lifted on Haida Gwaii

Campfires are allowed again on Haida Gwaii as of noon today thanks to rain and cooler temperatures.

Campfires must be no more than half a metre high or wide.

A fire ban remains in place on any larger open fires (Category 2 and 3). Grass fires, lit sky lanterns, fireworks and firecrackers, burn barrels or burn cages, and use of exploding targets also remain prohibited across the islands.

The BC Wildfire Service banned campfires on Haida Gwaii on Aug. 8, when unseasonably hot, dry conditions pushed the fire risk rating to “extreme.”

Larger, open fires have been banned since July 25.

To report a wildfire or anyone violating the remaining fire prohibitions, dial *5555 on a cellphone or call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free.

Anyone caught violating the fire prohibitions may be be ticketed $1,150 or penalized up to $10,000. If convicted in court, offenders can be fined up to $100,000 or jailed up to a year.

Anyone who causes a wildfire by violating a ban may be ordered to pay all the firefighting and associated costs.



