Campfire ban partially lifted for Coastal region

Fire danger reduced in areas due to cooler weather, rainfall; Vancouver Island ban still in place

BC Wildfire Service is partially rescinding its campfire ban for the Coastal Fire Centre, effective noon Wednesday (June 21).

Campfires will once again be allowed in the Sea to Sky Resource District, Sunshine Coast Resource District, the Chilliwack Resource District, and the portion of the Central Coast Regional District that falls within the North Island Central Coast Resource District. Campfires will also still be allowed in the Haida Gwaii Resource District.

BC Wildfire Service says the change comes with the cooler weather and rainfall, “which has reduced the fire danger rating in these areas.”

But if conditions change, the bans may come back.

Campfires – along with tiki and similar kinds of torches and chimineas – remain banned on Vancouver Island and most Gulf Islands until Oct. 31, or until the order is rescinded.

Category 2 and 3 fires will remain prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre, and effective at noon Wednesday, it will also include the Haida Gwaii Resource District.

The wildfire service says the ban is to help prevent human caused wildfires and protect public safety. It Will also be in place until Oct. 31, or until the order is rescinded.

The category 2 and 3 bans also restricts the following activities and equipment: fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, binary exploding targets and air curtain burners. However, the use of outdoor stoves is not banned.

Meanwhile, the other fire centres have varying fire bans.

In the Cariboo Fire Centre, Category 1 fire bans were rescinded June 16, but category 2 and 3 bans are still in place.

In the Kamloops Fire Centre, Category 1 fire bans were rescinded June 16, but category 2 and 3 bans are still in place.

In the Northwest Fire Centre, Category 1 fire bans for the Nadina Fire Zone are in effect. Category 2 and 3 bans are still in place for the Bulkley, Nadina, Skeena and Cassiar fire zones.

In the Prince George Fire Centre, category 1, 2 and 3 bans are in effect.

In the Southeast Fire Centre, Category 2 open burning ban was rescinded June 16, but Category 3 fires remain prohibited.

READ MORE: Category 2 open burns allowed in Southeast Fire Centre

