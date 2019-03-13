Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Canada has grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8s following the fatal plane crash in Ethiopia.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau on Wednesday morning issued a safety notice, banning domestic or foreign Max 8s from taking off, landing or flying through Canadian airspace.

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in Sunday’s plane crash in Addis Ababa, prompting more than 30 countries to ground the plane model until an investigation is conducted.

The crash in Ethiopia follows an October crash in Indonesia, which killed 189 people. Both involved the Boeing 737 Max 8.

READ MORE: Growing number of Boeing Max 8 planes grounded after crash

READ MORE: Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

He said the decision to ban the plane out of national airspace follows data obtained through satellite intelligence. The data is inconclusive, he said, but it does show similarities between the two crashes.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Final arguments today in Fowler attempted murder trial
Next story
B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Just Posted

Wild salmon council calls for immediate action

Council says government must focus on ‘tangible, achievable, near-term actions’

Hope next MP follows Nathan Cullen’s example

Christian advocacy group ARPA’s director says Cullen always had time for people he disagreed with.

Northern Health commissions review for midwifery services

The needs assessment will take place over the summer months

Case of measles confirmed in 100 Mile House

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

Entrepreneurs – step forward and win $10,000

Entries open for the ThriveNorth Business Challenge

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, Chilliwack school board votes to move policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

Final arguments today in Fowler attempted murder trial

Jury will hear two very different versions of the Oct. 14, 2017 shooting near 2 Mile

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Most Read