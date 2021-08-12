FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada could be seeing snap election on Sept. 20, according to reports

Trudeau reportedly planning to make official announcement on Sunday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely planning to call a snap federal election for Sept. 20, Reuters reported Thursday (Aug. 12).

According to four unnamed sources, Trudeau is planning to make the formal announcement on Sunday, following a visit with newly appointed Governor General Mary Simon where he must ask her to dissolve Parliament.

There has been speculation of a federal election this year for several months and party leaders have been busy criss-crossing the country.

On Wednesday, Conservatives Leader Erin O’Toole was in Waterloo, Ont., to announce his party’s plan to “unleash innovation” as part of his party’s Canada’s Recovery Plan.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has been touring the Maritimes as he speaks to premiers about COVID-19 recovery and affordable housing.

Trudeau has signed child care funding plans with more than half the provinces and made a series of funding announcement in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Opposition’s already on campaign trail with election call expected any day

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2021Justin Trudeau

Previous story
3 infection detecting dogs in B.C. can now sniff out COVID-19
Next story
B.C. officials urge caution as third summer heat wave blankets parts of the province

Just Posted

Rushbrook Harbour in Prince Rupert and managed by Port Edward Harbour Authority will receive repairs financed by the Small Harbours Program, Keri Dybhavn harbour authority manager said, on Aug. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
$11 million to fund repairs at three local harbours

Ann Leach general manager of North Pacific Cannery Museum said on Aug. 5 a donation from world-renowned master carver Dempsey Bob is extra special because he embodies the canneries and the lives of the people who lived and worked there. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Dempsey Bob donates artistic residency to North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward

An amended Fisheries Resources Reconciliation Agreement was announced on Aug. 6th by Chief Marilyn Slett president of the Coastal First Nations, and the Ministry of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. (Photo: file/supplied)
Eight Coastal First Nations to implement amended Fisheries Resources Reconciliation Agreement

The coastal circumference of Haida Gwaii will benefit from a $2.3 million tidy-up of debris and plastics in harbour waters thanks to a provincial government clean up initiative, announced on Aug. 5. (File photo)
North Coast waters around Haida Gwaii will be cleaned up with $2.3 million initiative