Clowns celebrated Canada’s 150th anniversary during the Port Clements’ parade in 2017. (Photo: Archie Stocker Sr.)

Clowns celebrated Canada’s 150th anniversary during the Port Clements’ parade in 2017. (Photo: Archie Stocker Sr.)

Canada Day activties in Port Clements

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on July 2

Port Clements will be a bustle of activity for Canada Day weekend as it welcomes back in-person celebrations.

Kicking off the fun on July 1 is a fishing derby open for kids 15 years of age and younger. Head to the big dock at Rainbow Wharf for a chance to win prizes and make sure to bring a fishing licence.

The main day will be on July 2, with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. along Water Street.

At the Community Park on July 2 there will be activities for all ages. From a golf driving contest with a $1,000 prize for the first hole-in-one to kids games, a home run derby and a slow-pitch tournament.

Lastly, make sure to stop by the Port Clements museum to view and vote on your favourite birdhouse. If you want to enter your own, it has to be submitted to the museum by June 30 at 4 p.m. There will be money awards for the winners.

“I am really happy that it’s back. It’s just nice to see it, it feels like things are getting back to normal,” Brigid Cumming, councillor for the Village of Port Clements, said.

“Even if it isn’t as big or as eventful as it has been in the past, I’m really happy that we’re having what we’re having.”

RELATED: Queen Charlotte’s Hospital Day returns and raises over $13K

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election
Next story
UPDATE: 2 suspects killed, 6 officers shot after daytime bank robbery in Saanich

Just Posted

Clowns celebrated Canada’s 150th anniversary during the Port Clements’ parade in 2017. (Photo: Archie Stocker Sr.)
Canada Day activties in Port Clements

The Haida Gwaii All-Islands Protocol Table sent BC Ferries a letter requesting additional sailings this summer. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Haida Gwaii representatives ask BC Ferries for more sailings

The Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation announced the establishment of a new Marine Protected Area in their traditional territory. (Photo: Tavish Campbell/Moonfish Media)
Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation creates their own Marine Protected Area in Great Bear Rainforest

Premier John Horgan announced Tuesday (June 28) he will not be running in B.C.’s 2024 election. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election