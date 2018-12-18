Canada ranks 16th on annual gender gap list

This is the second year Canada has placed 16th in the World Economic Forum’s list

Canada has landed the 16th spot in the World Economic Forum’s annual gender gap ranking.

This is the second year Canada has placed 16th in the international organization’s list. It measures economic, educational, health and political disparities experienced between men and women in more than 100 countries around the world.

Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland took the top spots. Canada ranked above Latvia, Bulgaria, South Africa, Switzerland and dozens of other countries.

When it comes to wage equality, Canada ranked 50th, behind the U.S., Germany, Thailand, Uganda and Ukraine.

The list found Canada has the globe’s fifth largest artificial intelligence workforce.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Tornado rips through city west of Seattle
Next story
Gitdumden checkpoint blocks access to Unist’ot’en camp

Just Posted

After several storms, Haida Gwaii looks set for Christmas calm

The coast is finally clear and the ferries underway. After a major… Continue reading

Gitdumden checkpoint blocks access to Unist’ot’en camp

Wet’suwet’en clan members say Morice Lake Forest Service Rd checkpoint in effect until further notice.

Tlellagraph: No power, no problem

By Janet Rigg I’ve been out with a concussion for the past… Continue reading

Rainbow Wharf closed to industry, pending repairs

It’s still good for watching sunsets, but for now Port Clements really… Continue reading

On the Wing: Of treaties, feathers and shorebirds

By Margo Hearne It’s a blustery morning. The Green-winged Teal, which returned… Continue reading

VIDEO: Ex-NASA engineer pranks mail thieves with glitter bomb trap

Package thefts are common this time of year, but YouTuber Mark Rober used his engineering skills

FortisBC says you can return to normal gas use following pipeline fire

Utility says increased pipeline capacity, warmer weather have allowed supply to reach normal levels

CSIS collected info on peaceful groups, but only in pursuit of threats: watchdog

Security Intelligence Review Committee says fears unjustified after reviewing evidence, testimony

Canada ranks 16th on annual gender gap list

This is the second year Canada has placed 16th in the World Economic Forum’s list

VIDEO: Tornado rips through city west of Seattle

Reports indicate five to seven homes damaged in Port Orchard, Wash.

Trial date postponed for man charged with killing Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann’s trial pushed back from January to May 2019

Privacy watchdog says legal cannabis buyers should use cash, not credit

Some countries could bar entry to individuals if they know they have purchased cannabis

‘A start:’ Alberta critical of Ottawa’s $1.6B package for ailing energy sector

A further $150 million is to be used for clean growth and infrastructure projects

New B.C. Lions coach DeVone Claybrooks adds eight to coaching staff

DeVone Claybrooks has filled out his staff for the 2019 season

Most Read