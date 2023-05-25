Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives to attend the APEC Leader’s Informal Dialogue with Guests as part of the APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government’s public comments on women’s rights led Riyadh to expel the Canadian ambassador. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rungroj Yongrit/Pool Photo via AP

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives to attend the APEC Leader’s Informal Dialogue with Guests as part of the APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government’s public comments on women’s rights led Riyadh to expel the Canadian ambassador. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rungroj Yongrit/Pool Photo via AP

Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat

In 2018, Global Affairs Canada tweeted that it wanted Saudi Arabia to ‘immediately release’ human rights activists

Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government’s public comments on women’s rights led Riyadh to expel the Canadian ambassador.

In 2018 Global Affairs Canada tweeted that it wanted Saudi Arabia to “immediately release” human rights activists.

Both countries maintained their embassies but Saudi Arabia downgraded its presence in Ottawa and halted trade talks with Canada, saying it was unacceptable for Canada to weigh in on Saudi Arabia’s justice system.

Global Affairs Canada says in a statement today that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed during a chat last November during an international summit that they wanted to restore diplomatic relations.

The department says the two countries are putting their ties back to where they were in five years ago “on the basis of mutual respect and common interests.”

Canada’s new ambassador will be Jean-Philippe Linteau, a career diplomat who was most recently consul general in Dubai.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaSaudi Arabia

Previous story
B.C. police seize $13M worth of drugs, guns, cash
Next story
Singh asks Trudeau for certain conditions before getting security clearance

Just Posted

A sign on 9th Ave. West on May 24, notifies residents of a proposed zoning bylaw change to allow for a multi-unit housing development project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Zoning bylaws amendments proposed for 40-unit residential complex in Prince Rupert

RCMP Const. Bryce Saunders and Const. Brody Hemrich stand in front of the brass memorial plaque in Service Park, which honours two Prince Rupert police officers slain in the line of duty. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Service Park – a living, breathing reminder of two slain Prince Rupeert police officers

Marvin Grant Quock is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP's Wanted Wednesday for May 31. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP issue Wanted Wednesday: Marvin Grant Quock Jnr.

RCMP celebrates its 150 anniversary on May 23. Prince Rupert RCMP has many staff and vehicle assets which contribute to community policing. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
150th Anniversary – Assets of RCMP on the North Coast