Defence Minister Anita Anand looks on after making a keynote address at the CANSEC trade show in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada is committed to the support of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, and is reinforcing its military presence in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada to ‘significantly’ enhance military presence in Indo-Pacific region: Anand

Currently there are 2 Canadian military ships in the region

Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada is committed to the support of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, and is reinforcing its military presence in the region.

Speaking in Singapore at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual intergovernmental security conference, Anand announced Canada will significantly enhance its military presence in the Indo-Pacific through Operation Horizon.

Anand says the new operation will replace the Indo-Pacific portion of Canada’s existing Operation Projection.

It will involve the annual deployment of an additional warship to the region, increased Canadian participation in international exercises, and strengthened relationships with regional partners through increased security co-operation.

Currently there are two Canadian military ships in the region, HMCS Montreal and the support ship MV Asterix.

Anand says the new operation will empower Canada to play a more active role in contributing to regional security.

