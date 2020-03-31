Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (CPAC)

Canada to spend $2B more on procuring medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

Government has signed deals with three companies

Three companies have signed agreements to manufacture medical supplies for the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday (March 31).

The deals will be funded by an extra $2 billion set aside by Canada to procure the necessary supplies, the Prime Minister said during his now-daily briefing from the steps of Rideau Cottage.

Thornhill Medical, Medicom and Spartan Biomedics have signed agreements to provide test kits, N95 masks and ventilators.

Trudeau said a further five companies have signed letters of intent and 3,000 companies have spoken with the feds.

At a press conference following the prime minister’s address, Public Services Minister Anita Anand said shipments are expected soon.

“We are expecting supplies this week, ventilators in particular,” she said.

However, no health officials or ministers would guarantee that Canadian healthcare workers would have enough N95 masks or other personal protective equipment if the worst-case scenarios were to occur.

READ MORE: Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19
Next story
10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor

Just Posted

‘It makes people feel cared for’: Haida Gwaii food bank cooks up new freezer meal service

Containers needed for meals for vulnerable people, those in self-isolation amid COVID-19

BC Ferries able to restrict travel for sick passengers

Ferries working on schedule shifts to keep workers safe

Haida Gwaii libraries launch new online sign-up service, 24/7 WiFi

Residents without library cards can now sign up online, access eLibrary

Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions should include ferries, operators say

Ray of sunshine: Sandspit station forecasts clear skies all week

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon says nice weather is ‘certainly a welcome change’

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

Canada to spend $2B more on procuring medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

Government has signed deals with three companies

World COVID-19 updates: Putin may be exposed; 30,000 prisoners released

Comprehensive news update from around the world as of Tuesday, March 31.

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

‘This is no joke’: B.C. woman in Alberta hospital asks people to stay home during COVID-19

‘I want people to start listening to what the doctors are saying. This is no joke, please stay home’

Rest stops barring washroom access to truckers a ‘huge problem’ as COVID-19 spreads

Teamsters Canada says truckers are increasingly being denied warm meals

Canadians asked to wash mailboxes, keep dogs at bay, to ensure safe mail delivery

Four postal workers in Canada have tested positive for COVID-19 infection:

Hospitality workers hit ‘first and hit hardest,’ says union seeking more support

Union represents workers in hotels, casinos, airports, arenas, universities, schools and remote resource camps

Most Read