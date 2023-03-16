King Charles speaks to members of the Commonwealth community during the annual Commonwealth Day reception at Buckingham Palace in London, Monday March 13, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will hold a special ceremony marking the coronation of King Charles on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Daniel Leal/Pool via AP

King Charles speaks to members of the Commonwealth community during the annual Commonwealth Day reception at Buckingham Palace in London, Monday March 13, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will hold a special ceremony marking the coronation of King Charles on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Daniel Leal/Pool via AP

Canada will hold special ceremony to mark May 6 coronation of King Charles: Trudeau

Details about the event, including how Canadians can watch, will be revealed in the coming weeks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will hold a special ceremony marking the coronation of King Charles on May 6.

The ceremony in Ottawa will be one of several events held over two days as Canada marks the investiture of its new monarch.

Trudeau says the Canadian ceremony will acknowledge the special relationship that King Charles has had with Canada over the past 50 years as the Prince of Wales.

Other details about the event, including how Canadians can watch, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The coronation will take place May 6 at Westminster Abbey and will be marked by a procession, a concert at Windsor Castle and other events.

A poll published this week by market research firm Leger suggests Canadians are largely indifferent to King Charles, with more than half believing his coronation is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.

RELATED: Canadians uninterested in King Charles’ coronation, British monarchy, survey suggests

RELATED: Prince Harry contacted about coronation attendance unclear

Federal PoliticsRoyal family

Previous story
B.C. exhibit honours Indigenous and Black lives lost to police violence
Next story
BC SPCA issues warning about pair selling ‘sick, skinny kittens’

Just Posted

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. and James Bates were scheduled in the Prince Rupert Law Courts on March 15, 2023 to answer to 16 individual charges related to the “Ingenika” sinking in the Douglas Channel, Gardner Canal near Kitimat during midnight hours of Feb. 10, 2021. (Wainwright Marine Photo)
Wainwright Marine Ltd. and James Bates scheduled to appear in Prince Rupert Law Courts

Haisla Nation Chief Crystal Smith at a news conference in Vancouver speaking about the Cedar LNG project approval on March 14, 2023 (Jane Skrypnek).
B.C. approves LNG facility in Kitimat; to be majority owned by Haisla Nation

Dale Culver was 35 years old and had a newborn daughter in July 2017, when he died after being pepper-sprayed and arrested by Prince George Mounties. Two of those officers are now charged with manslaughter, while another three are charged with obstruction of justice. (Photo courtesy of British Columbia Civil Liberties Association )
Family calls for change ahead of trial for Mounties accused of killing Wet’suwet’en man

Jessica McCallum-Miller at the Longhouse at Coast Mountain College after winning the Governor General’s Award for diversity and inclusion. (Submitted photo to The Terrace Standard)
City seeks to mediate human rights complaint by Indigenous former councillor